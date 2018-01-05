American border officials are reminding Canadians to not cross the border with their pot

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is recommending people leave their weed at home if they’re heading south of the border.

On Thursday an order by American Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolled back a ‘hands-off’ enforcement approach for states that had legalized marijuana sales.

With marijuana soon to be legalized in Canada, there’s a bit of confusion for some Canadians wanting to head into the U.S. with their stash.

CBP spokesperson Jason Givens says nothing is going to change.

“Although marijuana has been decriminalized to some degree in some U.S. states and the District of Columbia, it still remains illegal at the federal level. So you know the sale, the posession, the production, the distribution, they all remain illegal under U.S. federal law.”

“When you’re crossing the border, you’re under the federal jurisdiction so it’s illegal to come through that area.”

Givens says if people get caught trying to enter the U.S. with marijuana on them, they run the risk of being fined, arrested or both.