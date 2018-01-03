Lawsuit filed against City of Hamilton related to Albion Falls plunge

A 23-year-old Mississauga man, who fell from the snow- and ice-covered cliff at Albion Falls two winters ago, is suing the City of Hamilton.

Corey Dixon is seeking $390,000 in damages to compensate for his pain and suffering and for what he says is the medical care needed to get back to his pre-accident capacity.

He suffered various injuries including a ruptured spleen, 30 broken bones and memory loss.

Dixon was visiting Albion Falls with friends after midnight in February 2016 when he slipped on the staircase and then fell about nine metres from the cliff.

He first signalled his intention to file a lawsuit, in an email that was sent to the media on Dec. 15:

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to start a lawsuit as a result of the injuries that I suffered when I slipped and fell at Albion Falls. In the lawsuit, I am seeking compensation for the pain and suffering that I endured and continue to endure, and compensation that will help pay for the medical care that I need to get back to my pre-accident capacity. I also hope that by starting this lawsuit, it will raise awareness about the dangers of Albion Falls and other people will avoid suffering the same fate that I did. “I have been advised by my lawyers to not discuss or comment on this lawsuit. This is the last time that I post anything related to the lawsuit. I know how lucky I am to be alive, and I’ve worked tremendously hard to be able to walk again. But my road to recovery isn’t over yet. Lots of hard work and dedication remains until I can fully get back to my pre-accident capacity.”

– Corey Dixon

Dixon’s lawsuit names the city and several other organizations including the Hamilton Conservation Authority, Bruce Trail Conservancy and Niagara Escarpment Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The city has since installed fencing and warning signs at Albion Falls. Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson has also set the wheels in motion for the possible addition of a viewing platform.

The City of Hamilton has not commented on the lawsuit.