Business Report
January 3, 2018 12:22 pm

BUSINESS REPORT: Record markets not just happening in the U.S. and Canada

By Michael Levy CKNW

New York Stock Exchange Floor Governor Nicholas Brigandi, second left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 23, 2017.

AP Photo/Richard Drew
A A

It’s not just stocks in the U.S. and Canada that are setting all-time record highs – as they did on Tuesday and again Wednesday morning – but Global stock markets are also smashing records.

After its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks on Tuesday, in the wake of its best year since 2009, the 2017 MSCI’s index of global stocks – which tracks shares in 47 countries – pushed to new record highs.

READ MORE: BUSINESS REPORT: Expect to pay more to fill your belly next year

The Euro hit a four-month high at US$1.28 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Asia, stock prices in the Philippines hit record levels, Thailand saw a 24-year high while the Hong Kong stock market saw a 10-year high.

Gold and oil are no slouches either with gold reaching its best level since mid-September, well over $1,300 per ounce. Oil prices are also at their best level since mid-2015, at over US$60 per barrel.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business Report
Canada
Gold
Michael Levy
Oil
stock markets
U.S.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News