BUSINESS REPORT: Record markets not just happening in the U.S. and Canada

It’s not just stocks in the U.S. and Canada that are setting all-time record highs – as they did on Tuesday and again Wednesday morning – but Global stock markets are also smashing records.

After its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks on Tuesday, in the wake of its best year since 2009, the 2017 MSCI’s index of global stocks – which tracks shares in 47 countries – pushed to new record highs.

READ MORE: BUSINESS REPORT: Expect to pay more to fill your belly next year

The Euro hit a four-month high at US$1.28 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Asia, stock prices in the Philippines hit record levels, Thailand saw a 24-year high while the Hong Kong stock market saw a 10-year high.

Gold and oil are no slouches either with gold reaching its best level since mid-September, well over $1,300 per ounce. Oil prices are also at their best level since mid-2015, at over US$60 per barrel.