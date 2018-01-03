City of Winnipeg set to provide swimming lessons as part of school curriculum

The City of Winnipeg is set to announce a new pilot program to provide swimming lessons as part of school curriculum.

Several school divisions already have swimming lessons for students in select grades.

The need for a wider approach to lessons was highlighted after a number of drownings in 2016.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan and Winnipeg School Division Trustee Mark Wasyliw will make the announcement at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.