Swimming Lessons
January 3, 2018 9:47 am
Updated: January 3, 2018 10:28 am

City of Winnipeg set to provide swimming lessons as part of school curriculum

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan will make the announcement with Winnipeg School Board Division Trustee Mark Wasyliw.

File / Global News
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce a new pilot program to provide swimming lessons as part of school curriculum.

Several school divisions already have swimming lessons for students in select grades.

The need for a wider approach to lessons was highlighted after a number of drownings in 2016.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan and Winnipeg School Division Trustee Mark Wasyliw will make the announcement at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

