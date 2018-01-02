Wanna buy a B.C. ferry? Queen of Burnaby on the auction block

Ever dreamed of owning a B.C. ferry?

Now’s your chance.

The Queen of Burnaby is back on the auction block.

Built in 1965, she served the Powell River-Comox route until May 2017.

The ferry was put up for auction last year at a starting price of $400,000. There were no takers.

The vessel was recently put on sale again. Bidding opened at just $5,000 and the top bid as of Tuesday was $35,000, the cost of a mid-size car.

WATCH: B.C. ferry Queen of Burnaby up for sale

According to the auction posting, the ferry is for sale “as is and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.”

The ferry “had experienced periodic leakage of hydraulic oil” and “has hazardous materials… that must be managed in accordance with environmental regulations,” according to the ad.

WATCH: A look back at the McBarge

“Really, you have to be looking at the vessel for recycling or scrapping or using it in some static form,” Darin Guenette of BC Ferries said.

Guenette said some have suggested it could be converted to a restaurant, not unlike the much beloved McBarge.

The auction ends Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Eastern time.