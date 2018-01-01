IN PHOTOS: Vancouver Polar Bear Swim 2018 draws large crowds in English Bay

A large crowd gathered at English Bay Monday to take part in the Polar Bear Swim, one of Vancouver’s oldest and most venerable traditions.

A cold snap across much of the country led to the cancellation of Polar Bear Swims across Canada, but the relatively mild weather in Vancouver drew more than 1,700 swimmers to English Bay for a quick dip in 6 C waters.

WATCH: B.C. Polar Bear Swims through the years

Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim is one of the oldest in the world. The inaugural swim took place in 1920 when nine swimmers joined founder Peter Pantages for a dip in English Bay.

About 1,500 people participated in last year’s event.

Here are some photos from the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim:

— With files from The Canadian Press, Gord Macdonald and Kyle Benning