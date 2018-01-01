It’s a girl! B.C.’s first baby of 2018 born in Surrey 9 seconds after midnight
B.C.’s first baby of 2018 is a girl.
She was born just nine seconds after midnight at Surrey Memorial Hospital.
The New Year’s baby weighed eight pounds, seven ounces.
She is the first child for mother Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and father Hardip Singh Shergill.
The first baby born on Vancouver Island arrived at 1:28 at Nanaimo General Hospital.
