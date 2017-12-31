Canada
December 31, 2017 2:41 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 2:44 pm

Year in Review: Edmonton’s Weekend Morning News team looks back on funniest moments of 2017

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Weekend Morning News team looks back at some of the funniest moments of 2017.

A A

Waking up with Kent Morrison and Kevin O’Connell on the weekends is a pastime for many in Edmonton, and one that comes with plenty of entertainment.

With the help of Tyler and Adam in the studio, plus producer Carly in the control room, there’s never a dull moment on Global News Morning on the weekends.

WATCH: The top videos of 2017, part one

To help ring in 2018, the team is looking back on some of the funniest moments of 2017. Take a look.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Year in Review
Global Edmonton Morning news weekend
Global Edmonton weekend news
Global News Weekend Edmonton
Happy New Year
Kent Morrison
Kevin O'Connell
Morning News Edmonton
New Year
Weekend Morning News Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News