Vigil to take place Thursday in Kelowna for slain mother and children

About a week after a terrible family tragedy in Kelowna, the victims will be remembered at a candlelight vigil Thursday afternoon.

The event is being held in remembrance of Clara Forman and her two young daughters who were found dead in their home.

Father and husband Jacob Forman, 34, is charged with second-degree murder.

Vicky Belteton didn’t know Clara Forma but she and her friends do not want the community to forget Clara, Karina and Yesenia.

“I’ve learned that she was a very kind mom, a very hardworking mom, a very good wife,” Belteton told Global News.

“We thought it was also important to raise awareness against gender violence,” Belteton said.

More than 100 people are expected at the event 5:30 p.m., Dec. 28 at Kelowna’s Stuart Park near the Christmas tree.

RCMP have not released any new information about the killings including how Clara and her two daughters died.

They are alleged to have been killed by Forman sometime between Dec. 17 and 19.

Jacob Forman is due back in court again Jan. 18, charged with three counts of second degree murder.