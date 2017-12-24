Sobeys has temporarily stopped the sale of romaine lettuce

Sobeys Inc. says it has temporarily stopped the sale of all romaine lettuce products across its national store network.

The retail chain says the sale of romaine lettuce products has stopped until future notice “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada is advising Canadians to not consume romaine lettuce products while they investigate an E. coli outbreak. The Agency has confirmed 40 cases of E. coli 0157 are under investigation. One death has been linked to the outbreak.

Those who have become ill range between the ages of four and 80, and over two thirds of those who became sick are female.

On Friday, Dec. 22, Sobeys Inc. says they removed over 300 products from the shelves at Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo and Lawton’s Drug Stores as well as all Sobeys Inc. convenience stores in all provinces.

