Canada
December 24, 2017 9:15 am

Doctor shortage leads to temporarily closures at some N.S. hospitals over holiday season

By Reporter  Global News
The emergency department at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital will be closed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day due to physician availability.

Credit: NS Health
Two Nova Scotia hospitals will experience temporary closures at their emergency departments this holiday season.

Due to a physician shortage, the emergency department and collaborative emergency centre at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. It will also be closed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reminding residents that the collaborative emergency centre at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital is closed every night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The emergency department at the Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour, N.S., will also be closed due to a lack of physician coverage from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 until 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

The health authority says those experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911.

Health advice from registered nurses and information about general health concerns is available 24/7 by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

