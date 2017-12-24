Doctor shortage leads to temporarily closures at some N.S. hospitals over holiday season

Two Nova Scotia hospitals will experience temporary closures at their emergency departments this holiday season.

Due to a physician shortage, the emergency department and collaborative emergency centre at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. It will also be closed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reminding residents that the collaborative emergency centre at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital is closed every night from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The emergency department at the Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour, N.S., will also be closed due to a lack of physician coverage from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 until 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

The health authority says those experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911.

Health advice from registered nurses and information about general health concerns is available 24/7 by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

