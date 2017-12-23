Crime
December 23, 2017 2:12 pm
Updated: December 23, 2017 2:13 pm

Man in custody following standoff with Vancouver police in Dunbar area

Police responded to an incident in Vancouver's Dunbar area.

One man is in custody following a standoff with police on Vancouver’s west side on Saturday.

Police, including officers from the emergency response team and negotiators, surrounded a home on West 22nd Ave. near Dunbar St. after receiving reports of a man threatening two people with a weapon early Saturday morning.

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said the situation was resolved peacefully and one man is in custody.

No one was injured.

