OCPC launches investigation following allegations against London Police Services Board vice-chair

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) says it will investigate whether Michael Deeb, the vice-chair of the London Police Services Board (LPSB), engaged in conduct in violation of the police board’s Code of Conduct.

Members of the LPSB, during an unexpected board meeting Thursday morning, requested the OCPC “investigate, inquire into and report on the conduct or the performance of duties,” of Deeb, after allegations of sexual harassment and financial extortion were made against him in a Facebook post by Najwa Zebian, a high-profile London poet and author. The allegations have not been proven in court.

In a statement Thursday, Deeb’s lawyer, Faisal Joseph, said an independent investigation by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) discredits the allegations, and charged that Zebian was misleading the public. The investigation and its findings have not been made public.

At the time of the alleged behaviour, Deeb, who is more than twice her age, was a principal at a local high school and Zebian said she was trying to establish herself as a new teacher in the community.

READ MORE: London Police Services board asks for investigation of sexual harassment allegations against vice-chair

The investigation, initiated under section 25 of the Police Services Act, will see Deeb step down from his duties as vice-chair of the board and as a board member for the duration of the investigation and, if required, any hearing.

“The requirement to step down is not discretionary and does not indicate any finding of wrongdoing on the part of the Commission,” read a statement from the LPSB. “It is an automatic requirement of any section 25 investigation.”

– With files from Matthew Trevithick and Liny Lamberink