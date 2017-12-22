Family and friends raise thousands of dollars for a man hurt in Tuesday’s Burrard Street Bridge crash

The family and friends of one of the victims in a fiery crash on the Burrard Street Bridge are pulling together to help out a young bartender who is still recovering in hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Christian Zelichowski, who broke his spine, ribs and sternum in the collision.

Jessica Garcia works with Zelichowski as a bartender at 12 West.

She says it wouldn’t be a surprise if he donated a portion of the more than $40,000 already collected.

“Knowing him, he would give back a lot of the money to other people in need. That’s the funny part — he’s not a person that’s selfish. He’s everything opposite of that.”

She says Christian was a favourite for patrons.

“It’s tough and seeing someone like Christian is really hard, because he’s a really hard worker and he’s really giving and loyal. He’s good to people and a lot of people come to see him at the bar because they just love him. He’s a good guy.”

Christian was a passenger in a cab travelling southbound on the bridge when a driver of an Audi R8 crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the taxi early Tuesday morning.

Jessica says she’s heard from Christian’s family, who say he is able to move his feet and is doing better after a couple of surgeries.