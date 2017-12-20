Man in custody after woman found dead in Richmond Hill home: police
A A
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – York regional police say they’re seeking witnesses after a suspicious death in Richmond Hill, Ont.
They say officers found the body of a 28-year-old woman when they went to a home Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a woman being killed.
Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested.
Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.