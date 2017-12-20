Crime
December 20, 2017 4:50 pm

Man in custody after woman found dead in Richmond Hill home: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Richmond Hill on Dec. 20.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – York regional police say they’re seeking witnesses after a suspicious death in Richmond Hill, Ont.

They say officers found the body of a 28-year-old woman when they went to a home Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a woman being killed.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

