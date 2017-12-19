Unfounded allegations against Liberal MNAs by Montreal Police Brotherhood president: SQ

Quebec provincial police say allegations made against Liberal MNAs by the head of the police union are unfounded.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Tuesday there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Liberal house leader Jean-Marc Fournier and former finance minister Raymond Bachand, now Quebec’s chief NAFTA negotiator.

Yves Francoeur, president of the Montreal Police Brotherhood, claimed last spring the two ministers were involved in fraud and influence peddling.

He alleges the Liberal Party interfered with police work to influence an investigation against the two politicians, one of whom is still in office.

Francoeur told 98.5 FM the two politicians were allegedly linked to the Mafia and police had wiretap evidence.

In May, Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office asked Public Security Ministry Martin Coiteux to order the SQ to investigate.