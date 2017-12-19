Time capsule documents 50 years of women and children fleeing violence in Hamilton

Hamilton’s first shelter for women and children fleeing violence is reflecting on the first 50 years of its existence.

Mission Services of Hamilton’s Inasmuch House has filled a time capsule with everything from photos and a community resource pamphlet, to a pair of hand-knitted mittens that represent the care of donors and volunteers and a spoon and apron from the kitchen symbolizing the healing power of good food.

Director Linsey MacPhee says the items represent the “courage of women who speak up and the courage of women who act.”

She adds that the project is also intended to be a personal reflection as well as “a document of a moment.”

The capsule will be opened in 2067 on the 100th anniversary of Inasmuch House.

MacPhee stresses that while she hopes it is then received as a “historical oddity, a curiosity,” she’s “enough of a pragmatist to recognize that is not probably going to be the case.”

At the least, she hopes it “reaches a world where the gaps in service for women have been filled” and “where women have adequate supports in all domains of their lives to ensure they have a strong foundation to live a life free from violence.”

Funding for the time capsule was provided by the City of Hamilton through its Canada 150 Projects and Events Funding Program.