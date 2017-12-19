Entertainment
December 19, 2017 1:41 pm

Disney adds animatronic Donald Trump to iconic Hall of Presidents

By Staff The Associated Press

An animatronic figure of Donald Trump has joined Disney’s Hall of Presidents in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a robotic facsimile of the 45th president of the United States stood front and slightly off-centre Monday for the soft reopening of the long-running Walt Disney World attraction.

The Trump figure moves his head during the traditional roll call of leaders, motions with his arms and gives a brief speech.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people,” the animatronic Trump says as part of his speech.

A Disney spokeswoman says Trump recorded his Hall of Presidents script earlier this year. Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking part.

The Hall of Presidents debuted at the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and gets an update with each change in leadership. After closing in January, the theatre received an upgrade to its sound, light and projection packages.

Disney said the official opening date was Tuesday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

