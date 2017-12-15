Pregnant woman, child seriously injured after vehicle collides with pillar on Hwy. 403

Three people, including a pregnant woman and child, were transported to hospital following a serious single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Provincial police said the car was travelling eastbound when it veered off the highway exit to Mavis Road around noon on Friday and struck a concrete pillar.

“The vehicle exited the highway just beyond the ramp lane and went into the south side ditch embankment where it eventually struck a concrete pillar that’s holding one of the overhead signs,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News Radio.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time.

A boy, 6, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two adults were also transported, including a pregnant woman in serious condition and a male driver who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP’s reconstruction and crime unit officers responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

The off-ramp to Mavis Road was closed to traffic during the police investigation.