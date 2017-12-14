Police seek witnesses to serious collision in St. Vital Wednesday
A A
The traffic division of the Winnipeg Police Service is hoping to talk to anyone who might have seen a crash that sent four people to hospital Dec. 13.
The collision happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue.
READ MORE: Four people sent to hospital after serious car crash in St. Vital
Police said a half-ton truck collided with a taxi cab. A woman who was riding in the cab was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the truck was also sent to hospital in stable condition.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.