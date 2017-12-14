witnesses wanted
December 14, 2017 5:41 pm

Police seek witnesses to serious collision in St. Vital Wednesday

By Online Producer  Global News

Police continue to investigate a crash that shut down a major Winnipeg intersection Wednesday.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
The traffic division of the Winnipeg Police Service is hoping to talk to anyone who might have seen a crash that sent four people to hospital Dec. 13.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue.

Police said a half-ton truck collided with a taxi cab. A woman who was riding in the cab was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the truck was also sent to hospital in stable condition.

