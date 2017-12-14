141 Edmonton fertility clinic patients possibly exposed to sexually transmitted infections: AHS

Dozens of patients may have been exposed to infection due to a possible lapse in cleaning and disinfecting procedures at the Regional Fertility and Women’s Endocrine Clinic in Edmonton last month.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is in the process of notifying 141 patients of the fertility clinic at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, that patients who underwent an endovaginal ultrasound at the clinic between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 may be at “exceedingly low risk” of exposure to blood-borne and sexually transmitted infections.

READ MORE: Alberta doctor says AHS cancelling fertility services is a ‘tragedy of all tragedies’

An endovaginal ultrasound involves inserting a thin wand or probe into a woman’s vagina in order to examine the female reproductive organs.

A news conference is happening at 11:30 a.m. MT. Dr. Mark Joffe, VP and medical director with AHS will talk about the investigation into the issue, and the steps AHS has taken to ensure patients are protected.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women to stop offering IUI, IVF fertility services