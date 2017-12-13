‘Sugar Mountain’ tent city residents say City of Vancouver has filed eviction notice

A homeless camp in Vancouver says the City of Vancouver has given residents until Friday at noon to leave the encampment.

Alliance Against Displacement says the city has issued another eviction notice to anyone living at the camp.

“It seems pretty heartless to do this around Christmas time. If this is their present, it’s not a very nice one,” said JJ Riach.

He said this is the third eviction some of the residents have faced in a little over a year.

Many of the Sugar Mountain residents moved there after the city filed the injunction against the Main St. camp.

“So when we got kicked out of 10-Year tent city they said that they were building immediately, but it’s six months later and that lot is still vacant,” said Riach.

Riach said the city is only forcing residents into shelters they don’t want to go to, adding they have yet to provide a permanent solution.

Residents are planning to fight the notice, said Riach. He said they are also willing to take the city to court if needed.

The newsroom has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment.

