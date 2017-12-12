Justice official says teen who killed Sask. baby will need life-long treatment
A justice official says a teen girl who killed a six-week-old Saskatoon baby will need to be treated for her psychological problems for the rest of her life.
A judge is to decide whether the teen, now 18, will be sentenced as a youth or an adult for the second-degree murder of Nikosis Jace Cantre in July 2016.
Jennifer Peterson, provincial co-ordinator for the Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision program, testified today that a psychologist was concerned the teen was “borderline” functional.
Peterson also said the girl has been diagnosed with conduct disorder, a condition with a pattern of violating other people’s rights and social norms.
Peterson said the psychologist was uncertain whether the teen could be helped by the rehabilitative program, because she needs life-long treatment which the program can’t provide.
An adult second-degree murder sentence is life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, while a youth sentence is four years in custody and three years of probation.
