Company Christmas parties could be a sign of the times

Personal chefs Rob Wheatcroft and Myles Greenwood started their business five years ago.

In recent years, business has started to pick up, so much so that Greenwood had 37 bookings in 31 days for December.

“I could fit something in if it was a really special event,” Greenwood said. “But no, I’m pretty booked for the rest of the year.”

Wheatcroft said they’re seeing more and more company Christmas parties in houses, with business owners inviting staff into their home.

“A lot of business owners have nice homes that could host a nice party as a way of bringing them into their home and making it a lot more of a personalized event.”

In the last two years, amid instability in the economy and layoffs in the office, a lot of companies decided to cut costs and eliminate the holiday party.

Shaw Communications is one company that has adopted this trend. In 2016, Shaw cut its holiday festivities and in 2017, offered up a smaller-scale party.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Shaw Communications said:

“We can confirm that after a one-year hiatus, Shaw has begun hosting holiday parties for employees across the country using a refreshed and different format than previous years that is mindful of tighter budgets and the context we are living in. Where parties have already been held, the new format has been received very favourably by employees.”

Todd Hirsch, chief economist with ATB Financial, said having a celebration during tough economic times isn’t a popular choice.

“The optics of having a big, large Christmas party are really awkward when you’ve just laid off a bunch of people,” Hirsch explained.

Hirsch said he believes that most companies will not be offering up a lavish scale and that it reflects the mood of the city.

“Things are moving in the right direction. We’re feeling better about our jobs about where oil prices are but it might take a little while.”

Even if home-based parties are smaller scale, it’s still good for business for Greenwood and Wheatcroft, who said they’re seeing more and more corporate bookings.

“I would say that the events have gotten a little more intricate,” Greenwood explained. “Menus are starting to come up a little bit and we’re starting to see more corporate stuff, which I think is a really good indicator of economics.”

Greenwood’s company, Experience Chef Services, is already starting to book up for the months of January and February 2018.