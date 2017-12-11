Crime
December 11, 2017 6:32 am
Updated: December 11, 2017 7:21 am

Sunday night Winnipeg stabbing sends woman to hospital

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Police continue to be on scene at 200 block of Maryland.

Simon Jaynes / Global News
A A

A woman was sent to hospital in critical condition after a Sunday night stabbing in Winnipeg.

Police confirm the stabbing happened at the 200 block of Maryland at roughly 10:30 p.m. in the West Broadway area.

Officers are still on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Manitoba
Police
Stabbing
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News