Sunday night Winnipeg stabbing sends woman to hospital
A woman was sent to hospital in critical condition after a Sunday night stabbing in Winnipeg.
Police confirm the stabbing happened at the 200 block of Maryland at roughly 10:30 p.m. in the West Broadway area.
Officers are still on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
