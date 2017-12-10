A special Christmas party for children with cancer and their families

It was a day of celebration and momentary relief for more than 75 families from the Greater Montreal area.

Children with cancer and their loved ones joined together for a special Christmas party, put together by the Leucan Association.

“We have gifts for all the kids, there’s face painting, Santa, surprises,” said Carol Beaudry, Leucan Association’s director of family services. “So we hope they’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

In total, the association hosted around 400 people including about 200 children.

“It’s very special,” said Claudio Campilii, a parent who attended the event. “It takes away from the routine that we’re in now. The constant suffering that she undergoes. She’s really enjoying herself.”

Fifteen months ago, at the age of 6, his daughter Kayla, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, a type of cancer that starts in the kidneys.

She underwent many treatments at the Montreal Children’s’ Hospital.

The 7-year-old was cleared in April but had a relapse in July.

“It’s a very, very difficult time,” he said. “We cannot celebrate like we’ve celebrated in the past. But we look forward to the future and hopefully, we’ll be able to celebrate many, many more to come.”