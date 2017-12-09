City looks to build park on roof of new Oakridge Centre redevelopment

With land at a premium in Vancouver, the city’s park board is taking a unique approach with one of its next parks, putting part of it on the roof of Oakridge Centre.

An open house has been held to get the public’s thoughts on a nine-acre park that will be part of the Oakridge Centre redevelopment. According to the City, the proposed green space will be “located partially on the roof top of the mall and partially at ground level.”

The so-called “Upper Green” would be located on the roof, and include a large green space for sports and other physical activities, a covered pavilion for concerts and performances, a running track and an off-leash dog park.

All told, the proposed development will have nine acres of green space.

The amenities are for the 4,000 to 6,000 people who will be moving into the development’s residential towers.

Open houses to discuss the plans were held on Wednesday and Saturday.

Another round of open houses is planned for the spring with the final design going to the park board for a decision in the summer.

Those interested in sharing their thoughts on the project are encouraged to take a survey on the City of Vancouver website.