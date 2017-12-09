Melanie Joly says she never agreed to exempt Netflix from any sales tax on its service

The federal heritage minister says she never agreed to exempt online streaming giant Netflix from any sales tax on its service — but she’s left the door open to a tax in the future.

There were no taxes on streaming services as part of the cultural policy that Melanie Joly unveiled in late September.

Instead, the policy centred on a 500-million-dollar pledge by California-based Netflix to set up a Canadian office and fund original homegrown content.

The Quebec government has since vowed to tax foreign online businesses, including Netflix, if Ottawa doesn’t.

Joly says anyone concerned about the lack of federal taxes on online streaming services should talk to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, not her.

She says she’s in charge of culture, while Morneau is in charge of taxation.

But Morneau may not have the final say either — given that Prime Minister Trudeau himself has repeatedly ruled out a Netflix tax.