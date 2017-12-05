Boxing Day play by Winnipeg theatre to be geared towards children with autism

Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang will be spending Christmas in Winnipeg.

Final rehearsals are underway for a Charlie Brown Double Bill. Manitoba Theatre for Young People is putting on You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The production runs Dec. 8 – 30 with one special performance on Boxing Day.

For the first time, MTYP is putting on what it calls a “relaxed performance”. It will be designed for children with autism or sensory sensitivities.

“Through the play will remain unchanged, small modifications will be made such as reducing loud noises and effects,” a release from MTYP read.

The house lights will be adjusted and people will be able to come and go from the performance as needed.

The performance starts at noon but families will have the chance to see their seats in advance to “enable families to prepare their children for the venue, the actual theatre and the seating.”

Tickets for this, and all other, performances can be bought here.