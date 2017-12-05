Canada
Green plume of smoke brings Ministry of Environment to Hamilton

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Andrew Collins via Twitter
The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment are investigating an industrial accident at Ruetgers Canada on Strathearne Avenue in east Hamilton.

Police say reports of a green plume of smoke in the area came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Since that time, several pictures have been posted on social media, with some saying the smoke can be seen from Burlington.

According to police, the situation appears to be under control.

There is no word on the cause.

