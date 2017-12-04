Crime
December 4, 2017 5:06 pm

York Regional Police seek witnesses after anti-Semitic graffiti found at Aurora high school

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
AURORA, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they’re looking for witnesses after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a school.

Hate crime investigators say the graffiti was discovered last Thursday on a storage building at a high school in Aurora, Ont.

They say it’s believed that the spray painting occurred sometime between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dashcam footage in that area to come forward.

