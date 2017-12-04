York Regional Police seek witnesses after anti-Semitic graffiti found at Aurora high school

AURORA, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they’re looking for witnesses after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a school.

Hate crime investigators say the graffiti was discovered last Thursday on a storage building at a high school in Aurora, Ont.

READ MORE: Police investigating anti-Semitic, anti-black graffiti at 3 Markham schools

They say it’s believed that the spray painting occurred sometime between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dashcam footage in that area to come forward.