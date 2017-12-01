Okanagan researchers discover a dangerous toxin lurking in one of Canada’s largest lakes

A new study at UBC Okanagan has found high levels of the toxin BMAA in samples taken from Lake Winnipeg during an algae bloom last year. Previous studies have found the same toxin in algae blooms in smaller lakes in our region.

So far BMAA has only been found in algae samples, as researchers say it is difficult to test for the toxin in the water itself.

The study’s lead author Professor Susan Murch, says algae blooms are increasing due to climate change and agricultural runoff.

BMAA toxin has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, and other neurodegenerative diseases.