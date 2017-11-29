Company fined $60K after worker fell from 10-storey Peterborough apartment building

A Mississauga repair company has been fined after an employee fell from an apartment building in Peterborough more than a year ago.

In court on Monday, Justice of the Peace Peter Hiscox issued a $60,000 fine against Pro Renovations Solutions Inc., a company which was subcontracted to make repairs to the building on Clonsilla Avenue.

The fine stems from an incident on Nov. 1, 2016, when a worker fell from a 10-storey building.

“The worker was not protected by any form of fall protection while on the roof,” the Ministry of Labour stated.

Court heard that several employees were setting up a swing stage on the roof of the building when another employee went to the roof to bring a wrench to the workers. After giving the wrench to a co-worker, the victim went to another part of the roof but lost his balance at the edge of the roof and fell to the ground below.

He sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

The court ruled the company had failed to ensure that the measures and procedures under the Construction Projects Regulation were carried out as part of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“Section 26.1(2) states that ‘if it is not practicable to install a guardrail system… a worker shall be adequately protected’ by one of the following fall protection methods: A travel restraint system; a fall restricting system; a fall arrest system or a safety net.’

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge fine ($15,000) which is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.