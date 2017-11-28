Vancouver police investigating suspicious deaths of 2 seniors in their home
Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors found inside their home Monday.
Police say the bodies of a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found in their home near Granville Street and W. 5th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators says they do not believe the public is at risk.
The investigation is ongoing.
