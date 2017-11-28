Crime
November 28, 2017 2:45 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 4:59 pm

Vancouver police investigating suspicious deaths of 2 seniors in their home

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver police on scene Monday night.

Ryan Stelting
Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors found inside their home Monday.

Police say the bodies of a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found in their home near Granville Street and W. 5th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Monday. ‎

Investigators says they do not believe the public is at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

