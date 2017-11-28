Bill Morneau threatens to take Tories to court over ethics allegations

OTTAWA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau is threatening to take the Conservatives to court after the official Opposition peppered him with questions about a stock sale that occurred before he introduced pension legislation in the House of Commons.

Morneau calls the insinuations by Tory finance critic Pierre Poilievre “absurd” and says they have “no basis in any sort of fact.”

Poilievre says a motion introduced by Morneau in December 2015 to raise income taxes on the highest earners caused the entire stock market to drop — including the price of Morneau Shepell shares, 680,000 of which the minister sold off a week before the announcement.

WATCH: Timing of sale of Morneau-Shepell shares saved $500k: Opposition

Morneau says if the Opposition wants to make its claims outside the Commons, where MPs enjoy the legal protection afforded by parliamentary privilege, they will “absolutely be hearing how the legal system works.”

“What I heard, first of all, was that a couple of weeks ago people were saying that I should have sold shares, shares that I held, that were held with the knowledge of the ethics commissioner. Of course I went ahead and sold those shares,” Morneau told reporters on Tuesday afternoon in a hastily scheduled media availability before he left for an event in Toronto.

“Yesterday I’m hearing that shares that I sold … was somehow something inappropriate. So, you can’t make this stuff up.”

He called it “absolutely crazy,” adding that the Opposition has no idea how the stock market works.

Throughout Question Period Monday, Poilievre asked Morneau repeatedly if it was merely a coincidence that the 680,000 shares were sold off a week before the announcement.

Morneau largely avoided the queries, although a spokesman later dismissed them as “absurd” and “utterly false.”

— With files from Global News