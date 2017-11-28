Facebook video of growing homeless camp in Surrey goes viral

The City of Surrey is facing renewed scrutiny over low-income housing after a video posted to Facebook has gone viral.

Joe McNeely has received more than 230,000 views on his video and hundreds of comments since posting the video on Nov. 24.

The video shows dozens of tents set up along the side of the road along 135A Street in Surrey.

Watch the full video below (warning, foul language used)

The city says it is doing what it can but existing shelters are full. It says work is being done with the province to create modular housing but McNeely says it’s still not enough.

“All of us should be doing our part, we live in one of the richest cities in the world,” he said. “There are millionaires everywhere.

“People just turn a blind eye, and we need to focus on the real problems, which is addiction and mental illness.”

WATCH: Growing homeless camps a growing concern in B.C. cities. Tanya Beja reports: