Asphodel-Norwood family named 2017 Peterborough County Farm Family of the Year

Five generations of Stockdales work on their family farm near Norwood, a rural village 20 minutes east of Peterborough . Cathy Stockdale says they milk 65 cows three times a day, and everyone from her father-in-law to her 1 1/2-year-old granddaughter helps out in some way.

She says milking the herd three times a day produces more yield and is better for the cow’s health.

This year marks the third time the Stockdales have been named Farm Family of the Year. A committee made up of members of the Peterborough County agricultural community receive nominations for the award and look for which family has demonstrated best agricultural practice and devotion to farming.

“It just proves that hard work will make you succeed, but we don’t do it for the awards, we do it for the pleasure of being farmers and our love for cows,” says Cathy Stockdale.

Stockdale’s children and their spouses all work on the farm. Son Brett says he can’t think of anything he’d rather be doing than working with his family.

“I think there’s no better way to raise a family than on a farm and teach them not only work ethic and all the skills like that but also how to take care of animals and not only take care of the animals too but also everything about the environment,” Brett Stockdale said.

Cathy’s husband Dave laughs and says it’s always rewarding to work with family, if a little frustrating sometimes.

“But most days it’s really rewarding at the end of the day to say that you’ve worked with them all day and go to bed at night and wake up the next day ready to do it all over again,” Dave Stockdale said.

All of the Stockdales are active in 4-H, either as members or leaders. They also sit on the 4-H board of directors and serve as the editors for the newsletter. When not farming, members volunteer at Lang Pioneer Village and with the Norwood Fair.