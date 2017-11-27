Crown suggests Joshua Frank had financial motive for killing Alberta family

One of two men charged with shooting three people, then burning their house down, continues to maintain he had nothing to do with it.

Joshua Frank and Jason Klaus are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Klaus’ parents and sister in a home near Castor, Alta., on Dec. 8, 2013.

Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko reminded Frank on Monday that he told undercover police in July 2014 that he did kill the three and gave details.

Frank testified he only told the officers, who were posing as crime bosses, because he was trying to be a “tough guy” for 42-year-old Klaus.

He said the night of the murders he was sitting in a vehicle when he saw Klaus raise his arm, a muzzle flashed and then a gunshot; Klaus then walked towards his parents’ house with a jerry can.

Sopko suggested Frank, who is 32, carried out the murders for cash because he was broke and addicted to drugs, but Frank again said he didn’t kill them.

When asked why he didn’t get away from Klaus, even though he had the opportunity, he said it was because he was afraid.

“I wasn’t thinking close to rationally,” Frank said.

The trial continues on Tuesday.