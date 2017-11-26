Notre-Dame to become community hospital after final patients transferred to new CHUM superhospital

The transfer of patients from three Montreal hospitals to the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montreal (CHUM) will be completed Sunday.

At 7 a.m., around 200 patients from Notre-Dame Hospital began relocating to the new hospital.

Dozens of volunteers and employees came together to ensure the move went smoothly.

The new CHUM, with a surface area of close to 300,000 square metres, boasts 772 private rooms, 39 operation rooms and 400 exam rooms.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette announced that Notre-Dame Hospital would continue to serve Montrealers, but would become a community hospital.

“As of tonight, it will be different” Barrette said of the hospital’s vocation. “You’d come here from the south shore or north shore or even from outside the city [but now] it is going to be a hospital providing care for their local population which is the Centre-Sud de Montréal.”

The hospital will be managed by the Centre-Sud’s Integrated Health and Social Services University Centre (CIUSSS) and will provide both general and specialized medical care from birth to end-of-life care.

The hospital will house 250 beds and will have 70 family doctors on staff.

Over 1,200 hospital personnel and staff were recruited to work at Notre-Dame with roughly half coming from the preexisting CHUM, while the others were recruited from outside.

Barrette said roughly 50 positions are left to fill and that hiring should be complete by next summer.

Rare and complex cases will be treated at the CHUM, as it falls outside the scope of a community hospital.

