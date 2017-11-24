Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs as part of reorganization of grocery business
The Sobeys grocery business will be cutting about 800 office jobs across Canada.
Its chief executive, Michael Medline, says the job cuts are part of efforts to create one national organization out of five regional businesses.
Medline says only office employees are affected by today’s announcement.
Besides the Sobeys banner, the company operates Safeway stores in western Canada and the FreshCo discount brand.
