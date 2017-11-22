Sentencing in death of baby Ryker Daponte begins today

A former couple from Strathroy found guilty in the death of 20-month-old Ryker Daponte Michaud will start the sentencing phase of their case today at the London courthouse.

Amanda Dumont and Scott Bakker were found guilty in September of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Dumont’s son Ryker died in May 2014, days after he suffered third-degree burns after a cup of hot coffee was spilled on him. He died in his crib of shock and dehydration.

Dumont and Bakker’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to run today and tomorrow. It’s unclear if victim impact statements will be read.