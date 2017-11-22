Nova Scotia has ‘no plans’ for location, delivery of mental health care: auditor general

Nova Scotia lacks a province-wide plan for “how and where” mental health services are delivered across the province, according to a new report from the auditor general.

“There are currently no plans,” Michael Pickup said, in his report released on Wednesday.

The report notes that the health authority, health department and IWK Health Centre missed a March 2016 deadline to create a province-wide plan. Health authority management told Pickup the deadline was “not realistic” and work is ongoing.

He also says the 2012 mental health strategy was “poorly managed” and there are no plans to evaluate whether mental health care improved between 2012 and 2017.

Meantime, he says the IWK does have a mental health services plan, which is annually reviewed and updated.

Pickup’s report also notes that wait times and wait time standards vary across the province, as does the availability of crisis support.

The report says whether you get crisis support depends on the time of day, where you live and the policies in place in that region.

“In many locations, crisis response services only operate during daytime hours from Monday to Friday,” the report said.

He notes that Dartmouth General is the only regional hospital without a crisis response service and no psychiatry support for the emergency department even though last year, its ER dealt with 1,400 mental health-related complaints.

“Dartmouth General staff expressed concern that the current system is not patient-focused,” the report said.

Pickup adds that some hospital sites have “comprehensive and well-defined” crisis response policies. But at least one — the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow — doesn’t have any formal policies.

And he says there are patient and staff safety concerns because of lacking or “weak” policies and practices.

Pickup suggests the province, health authority and the IWK deliver the plans and ensure they are implemented on schedule, use evidence-based policies and ensure that the policies are evaluated.

“The auditor general’s findings highlight some of the challenges in three of government’s priority areas – primary care, continuing care and mental health,” reads a statement from Health Minister Randy Delorey.

“The report identifies areas for improvement and also validates the work underway to better plan, co-ordinate and deliver health services to Nova Scotians.”

Delorey will respond to the report at 11:30 a.m. and Pickup will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m.