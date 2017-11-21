Abbotsford woman loses part of her finger trying to save poodle from pit bull attack

An Abbotsford woman lost part of her finger trying to save her miniature poodle from being mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her young poodle Oscar and her Rottweiler Tony were out in their yard when a dog next door attacked.

She not only lost her dog, but also a large piece of her finger.

“I look at my hand to see there’s a piece of my finger missing. I grab my fingers, scream my face off, screaming trying to run back home,” she said.

READ MORE: 5-year-old girl undergoes surgery after getting attacked by dog in Surrey

The injuries could have been worse, she believes, if not for the Rottweiler who came to her aid.

“He went for the little guy and I think that’s why Tony, my big dog, saw that and he tried to defend,” she said.

The owner said a proper memorial is being planned for the poodle. The Rottweiler is recovering from a serious injury.

The pit bull’s owner, Jillian Azanza, said the dog has been in the family for 14 years and had never displayed any aggression before.

READ MORE: Victim in Chilliwack German Shepherd attack says dog owner showed lack of compassion

Azanza told Global News that she wanted the victim to know how “upsetting this whole thing is and I feel very horrible for them.”

The pit bull is in the pound. The dog’s fate has not been officially determined, but Azanza said “it’s highly likely he’ll be put down.”