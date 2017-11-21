Three sisters embrace the power of pink in Agribition’s President’s Classic

The magic of the Canadian Western Agribition is that no matter where you turn, the colour of success is always looking you square in the eye.

For sisters Kayla Hordos and Rena Leier, it’s not too often you see the colour pink at a breed show, but the women wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We try to use it as a little bit different marketing,” Hordos said. “Pink is not something that is popular in the cattle barns, for your stall and stuff like that, but it works for our family.”

Growing up on a cattle ranch near Raymore Saskatchewan, a family of three girls wasn’t exactly what their parents pictured.

“My dad didn’t think we were going to stay in the cattle industry because having three daughters it didn’t look too promising,” Leier said.

After the three joined 4-H, Leier says they were hooked, eventually started Hereford GRLZ and making the trek to Agribition once a year.

“It’s kind of our chance to showcase our genetics and show people what we’re breeding, how are animals are looking, if we have any animals for sale,” Leier explained. “It gives us a chance to advertise and show everyone our animals.”

Even though they didn’t finish first in this year’s President’s Classic, heads were held high as the experience is a reminder of just how far they’ve come.

“In recent years there’s been a lot more highlighting and noticing of the females in the industry,” Hordos said. “But definitely being two females coming here for the week and showing and doing all the prep work at homes ourselves is something that is different for sure.”

It’s also an opportunity for the women to lay the foundation for their children, should they choose to embrace the power of pink.

“I have a daughter, she’s going to be 18 months at the end of the month and my sister had a little girl, she’s going to be one in December,” Leier said. “So it looks like Hereford GRLZ will keep on going, there’s no boys in the picture right now.”