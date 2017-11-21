Quebec finance minister set to announce personal income tax cuts

Quebec’s finance minister is expected to announce personal income tax cuts Tuesday as well as changes to the province’s welfare system.

Carlos Leitao will give details when he releases an economic update in Quebec City.

In a video posted to Facebook last week, Leitao said Quebecers in the “middle tax brackets” will benefit from the cuts.

Leitao said the update will also include good news for people who do not pay any income taxes and who receive welfare and other government benefits.

The latest government figures indicate that out of the 6.5 million Quebecers who filed a return for the 2013 tax year, 2.4 million, or slightly more than 37 per cent, paid no income tax.

Quebec tabled its third consecutive balanced budget last spring, which included a modest $55 tax cut for the 2017 tax year.