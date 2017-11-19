Jersey of teen struck by train to be retired by Hockey West Island

Hockey West Island will honour Tristan Morrisette-Perkins on Sunday at Dorval Arena.

Just over four months after the teen was tragically killed after he was struck by a VIA passenger train, the hockey organization, in partnership with John Rennie High School, will formally retire his jersey during a ceremony.

Morrisette-Perkins was 16 years old and had recently graduated from John Rennie.

Described as a standout and skilled hockey player, Morrisette-Perkins played for the West Island Royals and for his high school team.

Following the ceremony, a midget AA game between the West Island Royals and Dollard Vipers will take place.

The event is open to the public and people are being asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the West Island Mission.

It will be the first time Hockey West Island retires a jersey.