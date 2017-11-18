‘Hammy’ the deer with a hammock stuck in his antlers still on the loose in northern B.C.

A deer with parts of a hammock stuck in his antlers has proven to be surprisingly hard to track down.

The young buck — which locals have affectionately nicknamed ‘Hammy’ — got tangled up in a backyard hammock in the northern B.C. community of Prince Rupert back in August.

RCMP officers cut him free, but Hammy ran off before officers could remove a chunk of the hammock.

Over the last few months, the deer with the distinct purple adornment has been spotted across the community, becoming something of a minor celebrity. He’s even inspired a Facebook fan page and a line of Hammy the Deer T-shirts.

Earlier this week, conservation officers hoped to remove the fabric from his antlers, fearing he could become entangled with another deer when rutting season begins.

The deer, however, has been elusive and officers have yet to track him down.

Anyone who sees Hammy is asked to contact the Conservation Office Service at 1-877-952-7277.