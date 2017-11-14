Man recovering in hospital after being shot in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

A 28-year-old man was shot once in the upper body in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened as the victim was walking along Saint-Zotique near Cartier Street around 7:45 p.m.

Montreal police investigated the scene and were unclear about the circumstances around the attack.

“We have recovered security footage from nearby cameras which we will look at,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“Right now, there is only one suspect, a male who was wearing a dark hoodie that fled the scene on foot.”

The victim, who is known to police, was conscious when he was transported to hospital, police said that he was in stable condition Tuesday morning.