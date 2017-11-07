Blogs
Scott Thompson: Guns or mental health? You can’t use one to ignore the other.

Scott Thompson

Many have criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to recognize mass killings by white guys (such as in Las Vegas or Texas) as domestic terrorism, while jumping on any chance to brand foreign terrorism, despite the magnitude of the killing.

It would appear he (and most Americans) also fail to realize that domestic terrorism (such as this) kills more Americans than any foreigner ever has.

Some will not call this terrorism because it’s a local who has no connections to any terrorist organization.

What about the organization of disenfranchised Americans who may be a victim of circumstance and a little unstable as a result?

Then add easy access to not only guns but enough firepower to put most law enforcement on their heels.

If that’s not terrorism, it’s certainly is the closest you’ll see to it this side of the Middle East and the end result is the same.

Trump says this is not a gun issue, it is a mental health issue.

Does that mean more funding for mental health to stop this brutality, or just another distraction from having the real discussion on an out of control gun culture?

Yes, it is a mental health issue in a land of guns.

You can’t use one to ignore the other.

