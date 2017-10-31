Crime
October 31, 2017 6:15 pm

2 men charged with first-degree murder in 2016 death of Mississauga man

By News Anchor  AM640

Kadeem Bascombe, 24, of Mississauga was Peel region's sixth homicide victim in 2016.

Two Brampton men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Mississauga man last year.

Peel police said they have now made two arrests in the region’s sixth homicide of 2016.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lisa Street and Dixie Road in Brampton around 9 p.m., on May 13, 2016. A man was found at the scene with obvious signs of trauma and rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was later identified as Kadeem Bascombe, 24, of Mississauga.

On Thursday, Peel police charged Ronald Junior Thomas, 36, of Brampton with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide. He was previously arrested on Oct. 20, and charged with numerous firearms and drug-related offences.

Police also charged Treston Brown, 24, of Brampton with first-degree murder on Thursday.

The two men were scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday for a remand hearing.

Investigators had conducted multiple search warrants at various locations in connection with the case and allegedly seized three handguns, two rifles and a shotgun. A large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were also allegedly seized during the search warrants.

As a result, investigators have also charged Tracey Farnham, 59, of Brampton; Ryan Newhook, 27, of no fixed address; and Stephen Brown, 31, of Toronto, with numerous firearms and drug-related offences.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

